Firefighters bring bonfire under control at property in Wellington
Firefighters were called to bring a bonfire in Wellington under control.
By Luke Powell
Published
The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 10.18am reporting a fire in the open on Haygate Road, Wellington.
One fire crew was sent from Tweedale Fire Station to the scene.
Firefighters arrived to find a bonfire in a rear garden and used a hose reel jet to bring the blaze under control.
Firefighters were finished at the scene by 10.53am.