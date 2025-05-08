Shropshire Star
Firefighters bring bonfire under control at property in Wellington

Firefighters were called to bring a bonfire in Wellington under control.

By Luke Powell
Published

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 10.18am reporting a fire in the open on Haygate Road, Wellington. 

One fire crew was sent from Tweedale Fire Station to the scene.

Firefighters arrived to find a bonfire in a rear garden and used a hose reel jet to bring the blaze under control.

Firefighters were finished at the scene by 10.53am. 

