Car and tractor crash on Much Wenlock ‘A’ road
A crash between a car and tractor on an ‘A’ road in Much Wenlock caused delays yesterday (Wednesday, May 7).
By Geha Pandey
West Mercia Police said it received a call reporting the incident in A458, Callaughton, Much Wenlock, at around 3pm yesterday.
The collision was said to have been between a car and a tractor.
Police said no one was seriously injured in the incident.
Traffic moved slowly both ways on the road until the incident concluded.