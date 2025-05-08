Car and tractor crash on Much Wenlock ‘A’ road

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Mercia Police said it received a call reporting the incident in A458, Callaughton, Much Wenlock, at around 3pm yesterday.

The collision was said to have been between a car and a tractor.

The crash happened on the A458 in Much Wenlock. Photo: Google

Police said no one was seriously injured in the incident.

Traffic moved slowly both ways on the road until the incident concluded.