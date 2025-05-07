Rhayader farmhouse and land for sale at auction

The land at Yr Onnen, Nantmel

Yr Onnen is a renowned livestock farm situated in a quiet rural position commanding some excellent views.

The farm extends, in all, to some 190.14 acres of gently sloping and level pasture land.

It comprises a modern 3 bedroomed farmhouse, together with a range of modern and traditional buildings for the size of the holding.

Agent Jenny Layton Mills said: “This is a real farm in farming country and would suit someone looking to expand or purchase a farm for investment or livestock farming purposes.

“There are many opportunities for diversification, which include a cabin and traditional buildings which would suit conversion (subject to planning).

“The holding also has an excellent access road in, yet is situated in a quiet and secluded position. The views from the farm are spectacular. Farms of this size rarely come up for public auction and viewing is highly recommended”.

Particulars and enquiries for the guide price should be made to McCartneys selling agent Jenny Layton Mills at McCartneys Knighton Office Tel: 01547 528621 or 07867 522859.