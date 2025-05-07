'Who reviews KFC?' Shrewsbury seafood restaurant's stinging response to negative Tripadvisor review

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Seafood restaurant La Mer Rouge, which is based on Mardol and has a 4.7 out of 5 rating on Tripadvisor, recently found itself on the end of a critical review.

The diner said they had gone for the restaurant's £10 fish and chips deal - but they were not impressed.

The review, submitted in March, said; "Quick lunch with my son. Had the 10 pound deal of fish and chips. Friendly staff and not busy but very slow service. Wouldn't recommend the fish and chips, had better elsewhere."



In responding the restaurant pulled no punches - saying its own good deal had brought 'riffraff to our doorstep'.

The blistering response also pointed to the reviewer's previous habits, the customer having reviewed KFC twice in January this year.

La Mer Rouge said in its response to the review: "We are the one to blame here... we put very competitive lunch deal fresh cod and chips for £10 only because we are a fish monger and buy loads of fish every week so we buy on good prices, so why not give great value for money on good quality cod to Shrewsbury lunch dinners.

"But the problem is... offering cod and chips for £10 brings the riffraff to our doorstep.

"You reviewed KFC twice in January 2025! Who does that! Who reviews KFC!?! Let alone twice in the same month!"