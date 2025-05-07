'They bring a healthy mix of experience and dedication' - Liberal Democrat's joy at clean sweep in Market Drayton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Tom Dainty was elected for Market Drayton & Rural while Jeremy Blandford was victorious in Market Drayton North and David Minnery secured the seat for Market Drayton South.

It comes after Liberal Democrat Helen Morgan was elected as North Shropshire MP last year.

Former deputy leader of Shropshire Council - that was Conservative run since 2009 - Ian Nellins lost his seat in the North ward.

From left to right: David Minnery, Jeremy Blandford and Tom Dainty who have been elected in Market Drayton.

The Liberal Democrat party took control of the authority, winning 42 of the 74 seats.

On Tuesday (May 6), Councillor Heather Kidd was confirmed as the group's new leader - effectively making her the new leader of the council.

Helen Morgan MP was delighted to see Lib Dem success in Market Drayton, saying: "In Market Drayton, I genuinely feel that our three County Councillors will bring a healthy mix of experience and dedication. Tom, Jeremy, and David have been tireless advocates for better services, safer roads, and stronger support for families and businesses.

"Their campaigns resonated because they were rooted in real conversations with residents - about the NHS, rural transport, affordable housing, and the future of our town."