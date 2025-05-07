Ukrainian Cossacks headline at Royal Welsh Show with breath-taking display

Ukrainian Cossacks headline at Royal Welsh Show

Royal Welsh Show unveils spectacular main ring displays for 2025





Headlining this year's event is the triumphant return of the Ukrainian Cossacks, whose daring display of horsemanship promises to be the crowning jewel of the 2025 show. Renowned worldwide for their extraordinary equestrian stunts, the Ukrainian Cossack Stunt Team will present a heart-stopping 10-minute showcase of traditional Cossack riding in the main ring daily.

Spectators will witness gravity-defying feats as these master horsemen flip beneath galloping horses, form six-person human pyramids on horseback, and execute somersaults mid-charge—all while riding side-by-side at full gallop. Their combination of precision, speed, and courage has captivated audiences around the globe.

Led by founder Oleh Yurchyshyn, the team has performed at more than 20 prestigious events across Europe and the Middle East.

Their appearance at the Royal Welsh Show takes on special significance as Yurchyshyn and several team members have been actively engaged in defending Ukraine during the ongoing conflict.

The team rides the hardy and fearless Ukrainian Warmblood horses, a breed renowned for its endurance and bravery—ideal qualities for high-speed stunt riding.

Many riders maintain the traditional 'oseledets' hairstyle: a distinctive topknot on a shaved head that symbolizes their cultural heritage and willingness to face adversity with honour.

Additional main ring highlights include Bolddog FMX – Experience the adrenaline-pumping excitement of the UK's number one motorcycle display team as they perform death-defying stunts and jaw-dropping aerial acrobatics, and Meirion Owen and his Sheepdogs – Witness the extraordinary skill and partnership between handler and dog in this captivating demonstration of traditional sheepdog work.

The Regimental Band & Corps of Drums of The Royal Welsh – Enjoy the stirring sounds and precision marching of this renowned military band, celebrating Welsh musical heritage with pride.

RAF College Band – A special Tuesday-only performance showcasing the outstanding musical talent and drill precision of the Royal Air Force College Band.

Also entertaining the crowds will be Tristar Carriage Driving – Marvel at this dynamic display combining horsemanship, artistic performance, and synchronized riding, RAF Falcons Parachute Display Team – Watch in awe as the RAF's premier parachute display team descends into the Main Ring with pinpoint accuracy (Monday, Tuesday & Thursday only), the British Army Drone Sports Association – Discover the cutting-edge technology and skill behind military drone operations in this fascinating demonstration (Monday & Wednesday only) and Heavy Horse Village – Celebrate the majestic power and heritage of traditional working horses in a dedicated display area showcasing these magnificent animals.

"The 2025 Royal Welsh Show continues our tradition of bringing world-class entertainment alongside the very best of Welsh agriculture," said Aled Rhys Jones, Chief Executive of the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society.

"The Ukrainian Cossacks represent exactly the kind of spectacular, culturally rich performance our visitors have come to expect from the Main Ring. Their appearance this year carries extra significance as a celebration of courage and resilience."

The Royal Welsh Show remains Wales' premier agricultural event, showcasing the finest livestock, horticulture, forestry, food, and crafts that Wales and the border counties have to offer.

Visitors can also enjoy a variety of additional Main Ring entertainment throughout the show including the Inter Hunt Team Relay – Local hunts compete in this fast-paced, action-packed relay race that tests both horse and rider with challenging obstacles and split-second timing (Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday), the Parade of Hounds – Experience the tradition and pageantry of this classic show feature as hunt packs from across Wales and the borders parade in the Main Ring, Mounted Games – Watch as riders demonstrate exceptional skill, speed, and coordination in these thrilling equestrian competitions (Monday and Tuesday), Pony Club Mounted Games – Young equestrians showcase their talents in this fast-paced display of horsemanship and teamwork (Wednesday and Thursday) and Trotting – Enjoy the excitement of harness racing with this popular traditional sport featuring skilled drivers and their specially-bred trotting horses (Tuesday and Wednesday).

Tickets are available online at www.rwas.wales or by calling 01982 553683

Early bird discounts available until June 30 2025

