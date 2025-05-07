Presteigne's Springboard weekend takes place on Saturday and Sunday

Olivia Jageurs. Tom Barrett Photography

A launch to the Festival year, the weekend includes talks, concerts, film screenings, a nature walk and even a plant sale and seed swap.

The weekend’s line-up features a host of exciting performers and contributors, including acclaimed writer Carwyn Graves sharing insights from his book ‘Welsh Food Stories’, fabulous soprano and harp duo Sophia Jin and Olivia Jageurs, celebrated authors Michèle Roberts and Patricia Duncker exploring the making of a bestseller and a gig by local favourites Dave Luke and Alex Valentine at The Duke’s Arms.

There are showings of two beautiful art films from Exhibition on Screen – ‘Painting the Modern Garden, from Monet to Matisse’ and ‘Sunflowers – the mystery of Van Gogh’s greatest masterworks’.

Classical music lovers are in for a real treat as soprano and harp duo Sophia Jin and Olivia Jageurs present a radiant programme celebrating the arrival of summer, featuring songs and harp works by C P E Bach, Debussy, Rachmaninov and Ravel.

Free events include harp music at Presteigne Library on the morning of Saturday, May 10, and an open workshop in the afternoon, offering a unique opportunity to observe six early-career composers as they refine their works for solo harp commissioned for the Presteigne Festival.

Tickets are now on sale via https://presteignefestival.com or by telephone (01544 267 800)

To view or download the full Springboard programme follow this link; https://presteignefestival.com/springboard2025