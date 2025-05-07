'Parking firms are running a racket in this country' - Shropshire MP makes call over debt recovery fees

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Speaking during a parliamentary debate over parking regulation yesterday (May 6), Shrewsbury MP Julia Buckley raised concerns that private parking firms are "running a racket" by adding debt recovery fees to parking fines.

MP for Derby South, Baggy Shanker opened the debate, saying residents are "fed up of wrestling with a faulty payment app or an out-of-order ticket machine only to find that they will still be fined".

She added that people are frustrated by "feeling scammed" by parking companies who are "unfairly pocketing their hard-earned cash".

It was revealed that insurance company Churchill's data said it was on course to make 15.4 million requests to the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency for vehicle records this year - a record average of more than 43,000 private parking tickets that are issued each day.

Moreover, MPs heard that 2,700 parking tickets would be will be issued during the course of their debate.

Mrs Buckley called for regulatory code to ensure that bailiffs charges cannot be added to "expensive" parking fines.

Responding to a speech by MP Patrick Hurley, the Shrewsbury MP said: "Does my hon. Friend agree that private parking firms are running a racket in this country by adding debt recovery fees on top of already expensive parking fines? Will he join me in urging the Minister to bring forward the new regulatory code as soon as possible and ensure that it includes the ability to prevent the addition of bailiffs’ charges on top of already expensive fines?"

Mr Hurley replied: "I agree completely. The £70 uplift that the recovery firms are charging is indefensible.

"For repeat offenders in the industry, there needs to be a statutory code of practice. It should include the power to remove a company’s access to the DVLA register of keepers, meaning that operators who fail to meet the standards of the code would be prevented from enforcing unpaid parking charges and would therefore effectively be unable to do business.

"Lastly, the Government need to stop the private operators issuing and enforcing fines due to inadequate signs, broken machines, faulty ANPR cameras and simple mistakes around dealing with the technology."