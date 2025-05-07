Knighton Town Council has called for traffic calming measures on a local road to ensure the 20mph speed limit is adhered to

Councillor Tom Taylor put forward a motion calling for action on Offa’s Road saying there are problems at the top and bottom of the road with pedestrians and traffic.

He told a recent meeting that the drivers coming up and down the road put their foot down to get through the area quickly and then it causes problems with pedestrians and vehicles.

He said Powys County Council has said they can’t have a stop sign there or put in any more yellow signs so the only option is traffic calming measures.

Councillor Taylor said: “Offa's Road has been a cause of concern for a long time as kerbside parking is permitted over much of its length, reducing it to a single carriageway for much of the day.

“There are road junctions and blind bends at both ends and a high volume of pedestrians crossing at the top end at the junction of Market Street.

“The novelty of driving at 20mph seems to have worn off with many motorists and there are near misses between vehicles at both ends and between vehicles and pedestrians at the top end.

“Previously Cllrs Branford and Andrews have raised this issue and Powys County Council have extended the double yellow lines a few yards. I brought it back to the Council because people reported two separate near misses between cars and pedestrians, one of which involved children.

“The solution would seem to be to enforce the 20mph speed limit as some motorists will not do this voluntarily. This can be done in a number of ways such as raised tables at the junctions with Knucklas Road and Market Street ends, humps along the road, similar to those near the school in Ludlow Road and speed cameras.

Knighton Mayor Councillor Chris Branford backed the call and seconded the motion.

The town council was due to meet the Active Travel group and it was suggested that members raise the issue with them as they are all about improving safety on the roads.

Members agreed to speak to the Active Travel group about it to see if they could come up with any solutions and then maybe put a request in for help from Powys County Council.