Keep flying the Ukrainian flag, says Shropshire MP

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Wrekin MP, Mark Pritchard made the call following reports that neighbouring councils will no longer fly the Ukrainian flag.

Shropshire Council was one of a number of authorities where the Conservatives lost control during last week's elections.

The Liberal Democrats took control of Shropshire Council for the first time since it was created in its present form since 2009.

Mr Pritchard observed that some neighbouring councils had been taken by Reform UK, which issued an instruction that only the Union Flag, St George's flag, and county flags should be flown from council buildings.

The Ukrainian flag flying outside Shrewsbury's Shirehall.

He said he hoped that Shropshire would not follow this lead, and would continue to fly the Ukrainian flag in solidarity with the war-torn nation.

Mr Pritchard said he had visited Ukraine several times since the outbreak of the war and worked closely with Ukrainian ministers, diplomats, MPs, and defence officials through his work as vice-president of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe.

He said: “Putin’s brutal war against Ukraine and against Ukraine’s men, women and children continues. It is vital at this time, when some NATO allies might be reducing their support, for the UK to continue to support Ukraine, its people, freedom, and democracy.

Mark Pritchard MP





“I fully support the flying of the Union Flag, the flag of St George and Shropshire’s wonderful county flag. Shropshire and the UK should also continue to show solidarity with the Ukrainian people at this time of extreme suffering.



“I am calling on all new Shropshire Liberal Democrat and Reform councillors to support me in ensuring the Ukraine flag flies on public buildings, and not to send any weak or wrong signals to Moscow. If the Ukraine flag is lowered, Putin will take full advantage of any perceived reduction in public support for Ukraine. Shropshire needs to stand strong with Ukraine - whether Reform like it or not."