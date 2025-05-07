'It needs to be commemorated and celebrated for what they achieved' - Market Drayton to unite and celebrate VE Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A series of events have been organised in Market Drayton to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War.

The VE Day flag will be raised at the Town Hall at 9am on VE Day (May 8) before a short service and wreath-laying will take place by the War Memorial.

At 6.30pm, St Mary's Church's bells will ring loud before the 'lighting of the beacon' at the church at 9.30pm.

A choir will sing prior to the lighting while the Town Crier will read the VE Day proclamation and prayers will be led by the Revd. Catherin McBride.

Market Drayton Royal British Legion is inviting people to its celebratory lunch.

A day later, on May 9, the Royal British Legion in Market Drayton will hold a special lunch for 80 people over the age of 80.

Market Drayton Mayor, Roy Aldcroft said: "The commemoration of VE Day and the sacrifices made, and in some cases still being made, needs to be commemorated and celebrated for what they achieved.

"We have seen with Remembrance Day the town turns out for these things and there is a lot of support. One of the biggest things is the amount of children that understand what it is all about, the teachers and their parents are doing a great job in keeping the memory of that sacrifice alive."