New flood prevention scheme offer declined by Kington Town Council but it will develop a new flood plan soon

Herefordshire Council is piloting the new scheme to provide communities at known risk of flooding with flood resilience equipment.

The equipment would include sandbag alternatives, hydro snakes and temporary portable flood barriers, shovels, torches, high visibility personal protective equipment and resilience stores.

But councillors were concerned that they would have to find a central storage location for the equipment and some of it such as the sandbag alternatives and hydro snakes – five sandbags stitched together –can only stay in place for up to three months.

Herefordshire Council said the initial equipment supplied would not be replaced or replenished in the future and is a one off contribution.

They said if the scheme was over-subscribed communities with flood action plans would be prioritised as well as areas that have experienced flooding in the past and are vulnerable to flood risk.

At the moment Kington does not have a flood action plan, which usually sets out warnings they are registered for, local flood triggers, locations at risk of flooding, equipment needed, emergency contact information and contact details of vulnerable people.

Councillor Elizabeth Banks said there has always been a problem of where to store the equipment where it would be easily accessible in the event of a flood. But she said they should have a flood plan.

Councillor Esther Rolls said she has just spent thousands on flood defences at five properties in Bridge Street but she said sandbags are difficult to store and when they become soggy they are a nuisance.

“It’s one of those things that seems good but it’s not that easy. I just hope we don’t become like Tenbury,” Councillor Rolls added.

Councillor Bob Widdowson said he was concerned that if they committed to the scheme what they would be committed to in the future in having to constantly replenish equipment.

“We have not got a flood plan but we know its going to get worse and worse each year. At the moment its mainly Bridge Street but what about the future. We need to know what their flooding planning looks like for 2040 and 2050,” Councillor Widdowson said.

Councillor Buzz Bishop said she would support them joining the scheme and other councillors may too.

The deadline to join the scheme was April 22, so members declined the offer. But they will ask their environment committee to work on a flood action plan and may go back to Herefordshire Council for help in the future on the issue.