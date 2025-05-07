Cosford's RAF Museum is on a mission to keep VE Day memories alive - here's how

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

This Thursday (May 8) marks the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War, and the RAF Museum in Cosford is seeking to spread the message about the importance of celebrating Victory in Europe (VE) Day.

The museum is inviting residents to two special days of celebration this weekend featuring several events to commemorate the occasion. A Lancaster bomber will fly over the museum in tribute to those that fought and lost their lives during the war.

The site features several Second World War aircraft including the world's oldest Spitfire, Hurricane, the Wolverhampton-built Defiant, Wellington and Mosquito.

The RAF Museum in Cosford features several aircraft from the Second World War including a Mosquito. Picture: Royal Air Force Museum.

Moreover, the museum boasts several artefacts and historical collections for visitors to see.

The RAF Museum Archive's library and research manager Nina Hadaway is responsible for the team that looks after their collections from the time, which they also make available for researchers, conduct their own research on and present at the museum.

She said: "From our perspective, it is the museum's mission to share the stories of the RAF, to share the huge contribution that they made to the war - teaching people why it happened and the effort that was involved in bringing the war to an end, but also looking at the impact of war, both on those who were serving and civilians and on society.