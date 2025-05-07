Appeal after A483 crash leaves motorcyclists with 'life changing' injuries

Dyfed-Powys Police is appealing for witnesses following the crash on the A483 road near to Crossgates, Powys, on Saturday, April 26.

A spokesman for the force said: "The collision occurred at approximately 4.55pm and involved two motorcycles, a black Suzuki and a black BMW, who were travelling in opposite directions.



"Both drivers are currently in hospital with life changing injuries. It is believed that one of the riders was part of a larger group travelling from Llanbister.



"Anyone who may have been travelling along the A483 near to Crossgates at the time, is asked to contact police.

"Investigating officers would particularly like to speak to any motorists who may have dash cam footage in their vehicles or any CCTV in the area.



"Police can be contacted by visiting https://orlo.uk/JcaOI, e-mailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or calling 101, and quoting reference: 229 of the April 26.



"Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org."