Stunning Grade II listed former watermill in village near Shrewsbury hits the market - grounds feature a stream

The Mill in Yockleton near Shrewsbury has been listed for £1.35m with Knight Frank estate agents.

The former watermill was built in 1817 and has been "tastefully" extended and renovated. But, despite this, the property has retained several of its original mill features including the mill shaft and the four original mill stones.

The Mill boasts 14 acres of land in total and a stream runs through its grounds. Picture: Knight Frank/Rightmove.

The home's staircases, doors and floorboards are all handmade from reclaimed oak. Accommodation extends to more than 4000 sq. ft.

The property is set on the edge of the village and boasts exceptional views of surrounding countryside. The Mill also offers expansive grounds, garaging for four cars and secondary accommodation through an apartment above the garage space.

The property features secondary accommodation above the garage. The Mill has been listed for £1.35 million. Picture: Rightmove/Knight Frank.

A stream runs through the property's gardens and fields, and is a tributary to the Rea Brook. There are three bridges across the stream within The Mill's grounds - one that was purchased by the present owners.

The listing describes the property as: "An impressive Grade II listed former watermill built in 1817 that has been tastefully extended and renovated, incorporating many of the original mill features, including the mill shaft and the four original mill stones.

Inside the former watermill that has been renovated. Picture: Knight Frank/Rightmove.

"The kitchen breakfast room is handmade by David Orton with granite worktops, fitted Belfast sink and a RangeMaster cooker. The drawing room is an exceptionally proportioned room with a gas log burner stove. Large windows allow plenty of natural light and doors open onto the rear terrace under a covered veranda.

"Set at the end of a long driveway that drops down to an extensive gravelled parking and turning area, is a large outbuilding that provides garaging for four cars and excellent storage.

The Mill in Yockleton near Shrewsbury. Picture: Knight Frank/Rightmove.

"Above the garaging, and accessed via an external staircase, is a superb open plan studio that is fitted out with a kitchen and has a separate shower room. This is currently used as secondary accommodation. From its balcony there are incredible views.

"The gardens are laid to lawn with mature trees and beds, as well as an area laid to wild meadow. In the garden is a beautiful, cedar summer house.

The stunning former watermill was built in 1817 Picture: Knight Frank/Rightmove.

"A stream runs through the gardens and fields which is a tributary to the Rea Brook and is a spawning ground for brown trout. There are three bridges across the stream - one is a particular feature purchased by the present owners. Within the gardens is a greenhouse which was built by Gabriel Ash and is from their RHS Grand Portico Range.

"The adjoining land extends to approximately 12.5 acres. It is divided into meadows and some former farm buildings that have the potential for adaption to equestrian use. Currently they are used by the owners for storage and for lambing."

A stream runs through the property's grounds. Picture: Knight Frank/Rightmove.

Further information can be found on Rightmove.