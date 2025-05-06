Amazing weather for first Powys National Garden Sceme openings leads to lots of visitors

P

The National Garden Scheme has enjoyed amazing weather for the first openings this season, resulting in lots of happy visitors and significant amounts raised for their health and caring charities

The tickets for Vaynor Park’s Special Event sold out, raising £1,250, while Bronllys Court near Brecon, a new garden this year, raised £1,140.

Huge thanks to everyone, garden owners, volunteers and visitors who make this happen.

This weekend, on Saturday May 10 and Sunday, May 11 the ever-popular Dingle Nurseries and Garden, SY21 9JD are kindly opening for the National Garden Scheme from 9am until 5pm both days. Only two miles north-west of Welshpool, this internationally acclaimed RHS partner garden is set in a 4.5 -acre dingle which winds down to a lake and small waterfall.

A backdrop of unusual trees, acers and mature conifers provide a perfect backdrop for the many colourful varieties of shrubs and perennials. May is the time for rhododendrons and azaleas and the freshness of the young foliage.

TheDingle Nursery supplies a huge range of plants including many of the unusual varieties grown in the gardens. Admission £3.50; children free. Dogs welcome. Tea and coffee machine available.

Also, open is Garregllwyd near Rhayader, LD6 5PE from 12 noon to 5pm.

This three-acre landscaped garden stands at 1000ft above sea level with stunning panoramic views of mid Wales. There are large ponds with abundant wildlife, unusual specimen trees, bluebells and rhododendrons.

Raised vegetable beds and greenhouses are designed to cope with the exposed altitude, as is the rest of the garden. Dogs welcome, plants for sale, picnics, tea and cake available. Admission is £5; children free.

For more information visit ngs.org.uk