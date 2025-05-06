Police launch CCTV appeal after assault in Shrewsbury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The assault took place on Sunday, May 4, at around 8.50pm on North Street, Castlefields, Shrewsbury.

Police officers investigating the incident have now released CCTV images of a man they belive may be able to help with their investigation.

The assault happened in North Street, Shrewsbury. Photo: West Mercia Police

Anyone who recognises the man in the image is asked to contact PC Evans-Jones via email (nick.evans-jones@westmercia.police.uk) quoting incident number 451i of May 4.