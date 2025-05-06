Police launch CCTV appeal after assault in Shrewsbury
Police have issued a CCTV appeal after an assault in Shrewsbury.
By Geha Pandey
The assault took place on Sunday, May 4, at around 8.50pm on North Street, Castlefields, Shrewsbury.
Police officers investigating the incident have now released CCTV images of a man they belive may be able to help with their investigation.
Anyone who recognises the man in the image is asked to contact PC Evans-Jones via email (nick.evans-jones@westmercia.police.uk) quoting incident number 451i of May 4.