Police launch CCTV appeal after assault in Shrewsbury

Police have issued a CCTV appeal after an assault in Shrewsbury.

By Geha Pandey
Published

The assault took place on Sunday, May 4, at around 8.50pm on North Street, Castlefields, Shrewsbury

Police officers investigating the incident have now released CCTV images of a man they belive may be able to help with their investigation.

The assault happened in North Street, Shrewsbury. Photo: West Mercia Police
Anyone who recognises the man in the image is asked to contact PC Evans-Jones via email (nick.evans-jones@westmercia.police.uk) quoting incident number 451i of May 4.

