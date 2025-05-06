Police appeal for info over 'altercation' between man and woman on busy A483 near Newtown

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Dyfed-Powys Police is appealing for witnesses following reports of an assault on the A483 road between Newtown and Abermule on Saturday, March 15.

A spokesman for the force said: "It is alleged that a red Hyundai Getz stopped in the middle of the carriageway and an altercation took place between a man and a woman outside the vehicle.

"The incident took place between 11.30am and 12pm and caused the traffic to build up.

"A man has been arrested on suspicion of common assault and bailed pending further enquiries.

"Investigating officers have carried out all other lines of enquiry and are now appealing to anyone who may have been travelling along the stretch of road at the time to get in touch. In particular, officers would like to hear from anyone who may have seen the altercation or have dash cam footage."

Police can be contacted either by visiting https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or calling 101.