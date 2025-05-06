Peter Rhodes on recorders, WFH and the seriously unsmashed boat gangs

We once lived next to a family whose little girl played the recorder. It was a hideous noise. She did unspeakable things to the National Anthem, or was it Greensleeves ? It all sounded the same.

Now, at last - relief? The Royal Schools of Music report that the recorder has become the most “given-up” instrument, dropping in popularity among school children from 28 to 14 per cent in ten years. Recorders have been displaced by instruments such as drums, flute and ukulele. You may think this is good news, so brace yourselves for your local school orchestra belting out God Save Our Gracious Greensleeves. The kettledrum version.