Newport Rotary Club raises £1,180 with Easter raffle

The Rotary Club of Newport has raised £1,180 with its annual giant Easter egg raffle.

Members have passed on thanks to the local community, local supermarkets who allowed them to sell tickets, and Magna Foods who provided the giant egg.

Winner, Brenda Flowers

The winner of the giant Easter egg was former town mayor, Brenda Flowers, who donated the egg to the staff at the town's branch of B&M.

The funds raised by the annual event will be used by the club to support local and national charities.

More information about the club or becoming a member can be found on the club's Facebook page or by phoning John on 01785 284296.