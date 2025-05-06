'Lenient' sentence for 'stupid' Telford triple drug driver who led police on 'dangerous' chase

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

“Stupid” Mitchell Stokes, aged 30, received a sentence a judge accepted “may be considered lenient”, taking into account his repeat offending.

Shrewsbury Crown Court was told that police patrolling the A442 in Telford signalled Stokes to pull over at around 2.18am on September 19 last year as his number plate was showing that the Audi A3 he was driving was uninsured.

However, Stokes sped up and a pursuit began. He thrashed it at 85mph along a 35mph residential street and went all the way around a roundabout without slowing down as he tried to lose police on his tail.

Shrewsbury Crown Court

Officers did lose him temporarily but found him in Holyhead Road, having parked up and got out of the car. Stokes tried to do a runner, but he was quickly caught by an officer and arrested.

In custody, Stokes gave a “no comment” interview to police officers. He also gave a sample of blood, which was sent away to a laboratory for analysis.