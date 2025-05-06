Essential maintenance work taking place to maintain safety and reliability on Heart of Wales railway line

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Network Rail crews are carrying out essential maintenance work on the line between Llanwrtyd and Pantyffynnon from Tuesday this week (May 6) to Friday, May 23.

Teams are working hard to complete lots of tasks during the closure, which means less disruption to travelling passengers and homes nearby in the future.

The work sees engineering teams installing a new cattle grid, as well as undertaking important bridge and river defence wall repairs.

A spokesperson said: “The planned works will also include management of trees, plants and hedges to maintain visibility for train drivers and prevent obstructions to signals, while drainage improvements will reduce the risk of flooding during severe weather. Graffiti and fly-tipping along the stretch of track will also be removed.

“This investment is part of our ongoing commitment to maintaining a safe and reliable railway. The track maintenance and infrastructure repairs will support smoother, safer journeys for passengers.”

To allow this work to be carried out safely, buses will replace trains between Carmarthen and Swansea to Llandrindod Wells for the duration of the project. Travellers are advised to allow extra time for journeys.

Route director Nick Millington said: “We’d like to thank passengers and local communities for their patience and understanding while we carry out this vital work on the Heart of Wales line.”

Passengers can check the latest information on the Transport for Wales website.