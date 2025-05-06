Cilmery held a commemorative event celebrating 80 years since VE Day on Sunday, May 4

VE Day commemorations in Cilmery near Builth Wells

Refreshments and a generous buffet were provided by the Inn, along with entertainment for the children and rousing 1940’s music.

Members of Cilmery Community Council took the opportunity to unveil ‘The Cilmery Bench’, which has been crafted by local blacksmith artist, Kevin Preece.

The bench is engraved with ‘Llywelyn ap Grufffyd’ and an outline of the village monument to celebrate Llywelyn’s connection to Cilmery.

Thanks were extended to Jewsons for supplying the materials.

To complete the VE Day Commemoration, local resident, Tania Szabo recalled the heroic contribution that her late mother, Violette Szabo, gave in World War II.

Violette was recruited by the Special Operations Executive, was parachuted into France, captured, tortured and executed by the Germans in 1944 aged 23 and was later awarded the George Cross for her bravery.