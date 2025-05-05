In pictures: Joyful Ludlow May Fair 2025 celebrations, including a church service on the dodgems

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Ludlow May Fair returned for 2025 on Friday, bringing four days of excitement, tradition, and community spirit to the heart of the town!

A fair has been taking place in the town for centuries, is now organised each year by the Wynn family.

One of the more recent traditions and highlights of the fair is the holding of the annual Sunday church service on the dodgems.

This special gathering offers a light-hearted yet meaningful way for the community to come together in a truly unforgettable setting.

Hat's the way to do it! Keziah Jones, aged 6.

Ludlow Town Council mayor Beverley Waite was among the guests.

A spokesperson for the town council said: “Ludlow Town residents and visitors came together with the Wynn family, members of Ludlow Town Council, the Mayor of Ludlow and Ludlow's Town Crier for the special service.

Dion Fullwood gets the lollies at the ready.

“Led by the Archdeacon of Ludlow, The Venerable Dr Fiona Gibson, accompanied by the Choir of St Laurence's Church, the congregation participated in a wonderful selection of cheerful hymns and thoughtful blessings along with The Showman's Prayer read by members of the Wynn family.”

Town Clerk Gina Wilding shared her enthusiasm for this year’s fair, she said: “The Ludlow May Fair is a treasured part of our town’s history, bringing joy to residents and visitors alike. We are especially delighted to continue the tradition of the Sunday Service on the Dodgems, which is a wonderful way to celebrate community, faith, and fun in a way that is truly unique to Ludlow.”