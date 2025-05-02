Staffordshire County Council election results 2025 - Reform well ahead after overnight counting

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Conservatives have won six with 32 needed for a majority. More ballots are to be counted today for the remaining 32 seats today including in Cannock Chase and Stafford where the counts will start at 10am

All the council’s 62 divisions are being contested with each returning one councillor

The four district and borough areas returning results overnight were Lichfield, Newcastle, South Staffordshire and Tamworth.

The Conservatives have controlled the county council since winning in 2009, claiming elections in 2013, 2017 and 2021, and entered this election holding 53 seats, with five for Labour and four for independent councillors.

In total, 298 candidates stood in the 62 divisions.

These are the results for the 2025 Staffordshire County Council election - this page will be updated as the results are declared.

Results by ward

Cannock Chase (Results expected this afternoon)

Brereton and Ravenhill

Joshua Birch (Con) -

Mandi Boyer (Grn)

Gerald Molineux (Ind) -

Neil Parton (Rfm) -

David Williams (Lab Co-op) -

Eloise Cropp (Grn) -

Gareth Knox (TUSC) -

Martin Paul Murray (Rfm) -

Garry John Samuels (Lab) -

Paul Anthony Snape (Con) -





Chadsmoor Division

Joanne Susan Elson (Grn) -

Philippa Kate Haden (Con) -

Alex Robert Hunt (Rfm) -

Jacquie Prestwood (Lab Co-op) -

Anthony Thompson (LD) -

Etching Hill & The Heath Division

Alan Dudson (Ind) -

Darren Foley (Lab Co-op)

David Green (Grn) -

Jon Pendelton (Rfm) -

Mike Sutherland (Con) -

Hawks Green, Rawnsley & Cannock Wood

Terry Dryhurst (UKIP NII) -

Phil Hewitt (Con) -

Richard Jenking (Grn) -

Rhys Mandry (Rfm) -

Matthew Scotchmer (LD) -

James Withington (Lab) -

Hednesford North

Anthony Stephen Boucker (Con) -

Paul Jones (Rfm) -

Darrell Mawle (Grn) -

Paula Stanton (Lab Co-op) -

Ronald Turville (Ind) -





Daniel Cecil (Rfm) -

Sam Priest (Con) -

Ian Douglas Wallace (Grn)

Lisa Wilson (Lab Co-op)

Burntwood North

Andrew Clissett (Rfm) -1, 888

Paul Ray (LD) - 241

SMITH Jane Smith (Lab) - 721

Richard Stephenson (Con) - 794

Andrew Clissett (Reform UK) has been elected as county councillor for Burntwood North.

The turnout was 33.21%.



Burntwood South

Darren Ennis (Lab) - 939

Robin Hall (Rfm) 1,407

Antony Jones (Con) - 529

Miles Trent (LD) - 145

Robin Hall Robin (Reform UK) has been elected as county councillor for Burntwood South.

The turnout was 28.08%

Curborough

Daniel Floyd (Con) -230

Paul McDermott (LD) - 70

David Melhuish (GN) - 92

Elizabeth Stamatelatos (Lab) - 217

Matthew Wallens (Rfm) -381

Matthew Wallens (Reform UK) has been elected as county councillor for Curborough

Lichfield City North

Kate Greening (Lab) - 941

Jordan Lane (LD) - 436

David Melhuish (Grn) -247

Janice Silvester-Hall (Con) - 821

Matthew Wallens (Rfm) 1,260

Matthew Wallens (Reform UK) has been elected as county councillor for Lichfield City North.

The turnout was 34.11%.

Lichfield City South

Martyn Baylay (Rfm) - 1,002

Jamie Christie (LD) - 587

Colin Greatorex (Con) - 1,109

Jessica Kelly (Grn) - 255

Jacob Marshall (Lab) - 862

Colin Greatorex (Conservative) has been elected as county councillors for Lichfield City South.

The turnout was 34.11%.

Lichfield Rural East

Tracey Dougherty (Rfm) - 1,197

Jenny MacKintosh (Lab) - 357

Andrew Rushton (LD)-575

Alan White (Con) - 958

Tracey Dougherty (Reform UK) has been elected as county councillor for Lichfield Rural East.

​The turnout was 33.91%

Lichfield Rural North

Richard Holland (Con) - 964

Morag McLean (LD) - 307

John Madden (Rfm) - 944

Ben Watkins (Lab) - 719

Richard Holland (Conservatives) has been elected as county councillor for Lichfield Rural North.

The turnout was 33.91%

Lichfield Rural South.

Sarah Beech (Rfm) - 1,744

Phillip Bennion (LD) - 232

Alexander Farrell (Con) - 1,825

David Thompson (Lab) - 500

Alexander Farrell (Conservative) has been elected as county councillor for Lichfield Rural South.

The turnout was 35.49%.

Lichfield Rural West

Richard Cox (Con) -1,455

David Cullen (Grn) - 184

Janet Higgins (Rfm) - 1.586

Paul Taylor (Lab Co-op) 397

Ash Walters (LD) 146

Janet Maureen Higgins (Reform UK) has been elected as county councillor for Lichfield Rural West.

The turnout was 34.63%

The overall turnout for the Staffordshire County Council Elections, Lichfield Divisions was 33.3%

South Staffordshire

Andrew Ballance (Grn) -124

Jan Jefferies (Lab) - 374

Chris Large (Rfm) - 1,618

Mark Middleton (LD) - 168

Mark Sutton (Con) - 1,331

Thomas Baker (Rfm) -

John Brindle (Lab) -

Gary Burnet (Grn) -

Rob Duncan (Con) -

Amanda Young (LD) -

Stuart Bailey (LD) -

Kian Banks (Lab) -

Val Chapman (Con) -

Matt Ewart (Rfm) -

Sam Payne (Ind) -

Ian Sadler (Grn) -

Great Wyrley & Essington

Danni Braine (Grn) -

Andrew Calloway (LD) -

Peter Kruskonjic (Con) -

Barbara Sigleys (Lab) -

Michelle Woods (Rfm) -

Kinver

Gordon Fanthom (UKIP) -

Hannah Harper-Wallis (LD) -

Lorraine Holmes (Lab) -

Andi Mohr (Grn) -

Andrew Southall (Rfm) -

Victoria Wilson (Con)

Penkridge

Sam Harper-Wallis (LD) -

Craig Humphreyson (Rfm) -

Andrew Lenz (Lab) -

Roger Powell (Grn) -

Wendy Sutton (Con) -

Perton

Nigel Caine (Ind) -

Sion Charlesworth-Jones (Con) -

Adam Freeman (Lab) -

James Hodges (Rfm) -

Robert Lickey (LD) -

Hilde Liesens (Grn) -

Wombourne

Mike Davies (Con) -

Valerie Davis (LD) -

Adrian Hamlyn (Lab Co-op) -

Claire Mcilvenna (Grn) -

Marie Shortland (Rfm) -

Eccleshall & Gnosall

Janet Crossley (LD) -

Stewart Moffat (Lab) -

Jeremy Pert (Con) -

Scott Spencer (Grn) -

Wayne Titley (Rfm) -

Stafford Central

Debbie Harrison (Lab Co-op) -

Mike Spight (Grn) -

Paul Startin (Con) -

Paul Williams (Rfm) -

Stafford North

Eleanor Anders (LD) -

Emma Carter (Grn) -

Chris Gilbert (Rfm) -

Allan Gray (TUSC) -

Mike Newton (Con) -

Ant Reid (Lab Co-op) -

Stafford South East

Ray Barron (Rfm) -

Alison Breakwell (Lab) -

Green Party: DOOR Victoria Door (Grn) -

Ann Edgeller (Con)

Toby Webster (LD) -

Stafford South West

Roisin Chambers (Grn) -

Conservative Party: CLARKE Ray Clarke (Con) -

Maria Moore (LD) -

Antonia Orlandi-Fantini (Rfm) -

Aaron Thurstance (Lab Co-op) -

Stafford Trent Valley

Trudie McGuiness (Lab) -

Brendan McKeown (Ind) -

Andrew Mynors (Rfm) -

Jonathan Price (Con) -

Peter Voss (LD) -

Stafford West & Rural

Leah Elton-Thompson (Lab) -

Edward Foreman (LD) -

Paul Gilbert (Rfm) -

Jack Rose (Grn) -

Mark Winnington (Con) -

Stone Rural North

Sean Bagguley (Rfm) -

Gary Lloyd (Ind) -

Ian Parry (Con) -

Sharon Reid (Lab) -

Alec Sandiford (LD) -

Stone Urban

Jill Hood (Ind) -

Polly Sutherland (Lab) -

Jordan Turnock (Rfm) -

Darren Woodward (Con) -