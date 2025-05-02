Staffordshire County Council election results 2025 - Reform well ahead after overnight counting
The Reform UK Party is leading in the Staffordshire County Council election with 24 seats won overnight.
The Conservatives have won six with 32 needed for a majority. More ballots are to be counted today for the remaining 32 seats today including in Cannock Chase and Stafford where the counts will start at 10am
All the council’s 62 divisions are being contested with each returning one councillor
The four district and borough areas returning results overnight were Lichfield, Newcastle, South Staffordshire and Tamworth.
The Conservatives have controlled the county council since winning in 2009, claiming elections in 2013, 2017 and 2021, and entered this election holding 53 seats, with five for Labour and four for independent councillors.
In total, 298 candidates stood in the 62 divisions.
These are the results for the 2025 Staffordshire County Council election - this page will be updated as the results are declared.
Results by ward
Cannock Chase (Results expected this afternoon)
Brereton and Ravenhill
Joshua Birch (Con) -
Mandi Boyer (Grn)
Gerald Molineux (Ind) -
Neil Parton (Rfm) -
David Williams (Lab Co-op) -
Eloise Cropp (Grn) -
Gareth Knox (TUSC) -
Martin Paul Murray (Rfm) -
Garry John Samuels (Lab) -
Paul Anthony Snape (Con) -
Chadsmoor Division
Joanne Susan Elson (Grn) -
Philippa Kate Haden (Con) -
Alex Robert Hunt (Rfm) -
Jacquie Prestwood (Lab Co-op) -
Anthony Thompson (LD) -
Etching Hill & The Heath Division
Alan Dudson (Ind) -
Darren Foley (Lab Co-op)
David Green (Grn) -
Jon Pendelton (Rfm) -
Mike Sutherland (Con) -
Hawks Green, Rawnsley & Cannock Wood
Terry Dryhurst (UKIP NII) -
Phil Hewitt (Con) -
Richard Jenking (Grn) -
Rhys Mandry (Rfm) -
Matthew Scotchmer (LD) -
James Withington (Lab) -
Hednesford North
Anthony Stephen Boucker (Con) -
Paul Jones (Rfm) -
Darrell Mawle (Grn) -
Paula Stanton (Lab Co-op) -
Ronald Turville (Ind) -
Daniel Cecil (Rfm) -
Sam Priest (Con) -
Ian Douglas Wallace (Grn)
Lisa Wilson (Lab Co-op)
Burntwood North
Andrew Clissett (Rfm) -1, 888
Paul Ray (LD) - 241
SMITH Jane Smith (Lab) - 721
Richard Stephenson (Con) - 794
Andrew Clissett (Reform UK) has been elected as county councillor for Burntwood North.
The turnout was 33.21%.
Burntwood South
Darren Ennis (Lab) - 939
Robin Hall (Rfm) 1,407
Antony Jones (Con) - 529
Miles Trent (LD) - 145
Robin Hall Robin (Reform UK) has been elected as county councillor for Burntwood South.
The turnout was 28.08%
Curborough
Daniel Floyd (Con) -230
Paul McDermott (LD) - 70
David Melhuish (GN) - 92
Elizabeth Stamatelatos (Lab) - 217
Matthew Wallens (Rfm) -381
Matthew Wallens (Reform UK) has been elected as county councillor for Curborough
Lichfield City North
Kate Greening (Lab) - 941
Jordan Lane (LD) - 436
David Melhuish (Grn) -247
Janice Silvester-Hall (Con) - 821
Matthew Wallens (Rfm) 1,260
Matthew Wallens (Reform UK) has been elected as county councillor for Lichfield City North.
The turnout was 34.11%.
Lichfield City South
Martyn Baylay (Rfm) - 1,002
Jamie Christie (LD) - 587
Colin Greatorex (Con) - 1,109
Jessica Kelly (Grn) - 255
Jacob Marshall (Lab) - 862
Colin Greatorex (Conservative) has been elected as county councillors for Lichfield City South.
The turnout was 34.11%.
Lichfield Rural East
Tracey Dougherty (Rfm) - 1,197
Jenny MacKintosh (Lab) - 357
Andrew Rushton (LD)-575
Alan White (Con) - 958
Tracey Dougherty (Reform UK) has been elected as county councillor for Lichfield Rural East.
The turnout was 33.91%
Lichfield Rural North
Richard Holland (Con) - 964
Morag McLean (LD) - 307
John Madden (Rfm) - 944
Ben Watkins (Lab) - 719
Richard Holland (Conservatives) has been elected as county councillor for Lichfield Rural North.
The turnout was 33.91%
Lichfield Rural South.
Sarah Beech (Rfm) - 1,744
Phillip Bennion (LD) - 232
Alexander Farrell (Con) - 1,825
David Thompson (Lab) - 500
Alexander Farrell (Conservative) has been elected as county councillor for Lichfield Rural South.
The turnout was 35.49%.
Lichfield Rural West
Richard Cox (Con) -1,455
David Cullen (Grn) - 184
Janet Higgins (Rfm) - 1.586
Paul Taylor (Lab Co-op) 397
Ash Walters (LD) 146
Janet Maureen Higgins (Reform UK) has been elected as county councillor for Lichfield Rural West.
The turnout was 34.63%
The overall turnout for the Staffordshire County Council Elections, Lichfield Divisions was 33.3%
South Staffordshire
Andrew Ballance (Grn) -124
Jan Jefferies (Lab) - 374
Chris Large (Rfm) - 1,618
Mark Middleton (LD) - 168
Mark Sutton (Con) - 1,331
Thomas Baker (Rfm) -
John Brindle (Lab) -
Gary Burnet (Grn) -
Rob Duncan (Con) -
Amanda Young (LD) -
Stuart Bailey (LD) -
Kian Banks (Lab) -
Val Chapman (Con) -
Matt Ewart (Rfm) -
Sam Payne (Ind) -
Ian Sadler (Grn) -
Great Wyrley & Essington
Danni Braine (Grn) -
Andrew Calloway (LD) -
Peter Kruskonjic (Con) -
Barbara Sigleys (Lab) -
Michelle Woods (Rfm) -
Kinver
Gordon Fanthom (UKIP) -
Hannah Harper-Wallis (LD) -
Lorraine Holmes (Lab) -
Andi Mohr (Grn) -
Andrew Southall (Rfm) -
Victoria Wilson (Con)
Penkridge
Sam Harper-Wallis (LD) -
Craig Humphreyson (Rfm) -
Andrew Lenz (Lab) -
Roger Powell (Grn) -
Wendy Sutton (Con) -
Perton
Nigel Caine (Ind) -
Sion Charlesworth-Jones (Con) -
Adam Freeman (Lab) -
James Hodges (Rfm) -
Robert Lickey (LD) -
Hilde Liesens (Grn) -
Wombourne
Mike Davies (Con) -
Valerie Davis (LD) -
Adrian Hamlyn (Lab Co-op) -
Claire Mcilvenna (Grn) -
Marie Shortland (Rfm) -
Eccleshall & Gnosall
Janet Crossley (LD) -
Stewart Moffat (Lab) -
Jeremy Pert (Con) -
Scott Spencer (Grn) -
Wayne Titley (Rfm) -
Stafford Central
Debbie Harrison (Lab Co-op) -
Mike Spight (Grn) -
Paul Startin (Con) -
Paul Williams (Rfm) -
Stafford North
Eleanor Anders (LD) -
Emma Carter (Grn) -
Chris Gilbert (Rfm) -
Allan Gray (TUSC) -
Mike Newton (Con) -
Ant Reid (Lab Co-op) -
Stafford South East
Ray Barron (Rfm) -
Alison Breakwell (Lab) -
Green Party: DOOR Victoria Door (Grn) -
Ann Edgeller (Con)
Toby Webster (LD) -
Stafford South West
Roisin Chambers (Grn) -
Conservative Party: CLARKE Ray Clarke (Con) -
Maria Moore (LD) -
Antonia Orlandi-Fantini (Rfm) -
Aaron Thurstance (Lab Co-op) -
Stafford Trent Valley
Trudie McGuiness (Lab) -
Brendan McKeown (Ind) -
Andrew Mynors (Rfm) -
Jonathan Price (Con) -
Peter Voss (LD) -
Stafford West & Rural
Leah Elton-Thompson (Lab) -
Edward Foreman (LD) -
Paul Gilbert (Rfm) -
Jack Rose (Grn) -
Mark Winnington (Con) -
Stone Rural North
Sean Bagguley (Rfm) -
Gary Lloyd (Ind) -
Ian Parry (Con) -
Sharon Reid (Lab) -
Alec Sandiford (LD) -
Stone Urban
Jill Hood (Ind) -
Polly Sutherland (Lab) -
Jordan Turnock (Rfm) -
Darren Woodward (Con) -