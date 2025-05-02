Reform UK on course for victory in Staffordshire after overnight success
The Reform UK Party look set for a stunning victory in Staffordshire after winning 24 seats overnight with only eight more needed for a majority
The Conservatives, who have controlled Staffordshire since 2009 look set to be ousted - currently they have won six seats.
In South Staffordshire, Councillor Victoria Wilson managed to retain her Kinver seat for the Conservatives with a majority of 379.
The swing towards Reform UK in the county is mirroring the national picture today - the party took the Runcorn and Helsby seat in a tight battle with Labour and former Tory MP Dame Andrea Jenkyns becoming Reform UK's first mayor in Greater Lincolnshire, taking 42-per-cent of the vote.
More local election ballots are to be counted today for the remaining 32 seats today including in Cannock Chase and Stafford where the counts will start at 10am
All the council’s 62 divisions are being contested with each returning one councillor.
The four district and borough areas returning results overnight were Lichfield, Newcastle, South Staffordshire and Tamworth.
The Conservatives claiming election victories in 2013, 2017 and 2021, and entered this election holding 53 seats, with five for Labour and four for independent councillors.
In total 298 candidates stood in the 62 divisions.
These are the results for the 2025 Staffordshire County Council election - this page will be updated as the results are declared.
Results by ward
Cannock Chase (Results expected this afternoon)
Brereton and Ravenhill
Joshua Birch (Con) -
Mandi Boyer (Grn)
Gerald Molineux (Ind) -
Neil Parton (Rfm) -
David Williams (Lab Co-op) -
Eloise Cropp (Grn) -
Gareth Knox (TUSC) -
Martin Paul Murray (Rfm) -
Garry John Samuels (Lab) -
Paul Anthony Snape (Con) -
Chadsmoor Division
Joanne Susan Elson (Grn) -
Philippa Kate Haden (Con) -
Alex Robert Hunt (Rfm) -
Jacquie Prestwood (Lab Co-op) -
Anthony Thompson (LD) -
Etching Hill & The Heath Division
Alan Dudson (Ind) -
Darren Foley (Lab Co-op)
David Green (Grn) -
Jon Pendelton (Rfm) -
Mike Sutherland (Con) -
Hawks Green, Rawnsley & Cannock Wood
Terry Dryhurst (UKIP NII) -
Phil Hewitt (Con) -
Richard Jenking (Grn) -
Rhys Mandry (Rfm) -
Matthew Scotchmer (LD) -
James Withington (Lab) -
Hednesford North
Anthony Stephen Boucker (Con) -
Paul Jones (Rfm) -
Darrell Mawle (Grn) -
Paula Stanton (Lab Co-op) -
Ronald Turville (Ind) -
Daniel Cecil (Rfm) -
Sam Priest (Con) -
Ian Douglas Wallace (Grn)
Lisa Wilson (Lab Co-op)
Burntwood North
Andrew Clissett (Rfm) -1, 888
Paul Ray (LD) - 241
SMITH Jane Smith (Lab) - 721
Richard Stephenson (Con) - 794
Andrew Clissett (Reform UK) has been elected as county councillor for Burntwood North.
The turnout was 33.21%.
Burntwood South
Darren Ennis (Lab) - 939
Robin Hall (Rfm) 1,407
Antony Jones (Con) - 529
Miles Trent (LD) - 145
Robin Hall Robin (Reform UK) has been elected as county councillor for Burntwood South.
The turnout was 28.08%
Curborough
Daniel Floyd (Con) -230
Paul McDermott (LD) - 70
David Melhuish (GN) - 92
Elizabeth Stamatelatos (Lab) - 217
Matthew Wallens (Rfm) -381
Matthew Wallens (Reform UK) has been elected as county councillor for Curborough
Lichfield City North
Kate Greening (Lab) - 941
Jordan Lane (LD) - 436
David Melhuish (Grn) -247
Janice Silvester-Hall (Con) - 821
Matthew Wallens (Rfm) 1,260
Matthew Wallens (Reform UK) has been elected as county councillor for Lichfield City North.
The turnout was 34.11%.
Lichfield City South
Martyn Baylay (Rfm) - 1,002
Jamie Christie (LD) - 587
Colin Greatorex (Con) - 1,109
Jessica Kelly (Grn) - 255
Jacob Marshall (Lab) - 862
Colin Greatorex (Conservative) has been elected as county councillors for Lichfield City South.
The turnout was 34.11%.
Lichfield Rural East
Tracey Dougherty (Rfm) - 1,197
Jenny MacKintosh (Lab) - 357
Andrew Rushton (LD)-575
Alan White (Con) - 958
Tracey Dougherty (Reform UK) has been elected as county councillor for Lichfield Rural East.
The turnout was 33.91%
Lichfield Rural North
Richard Holland (Con) - 964
Morag McLean (LD) - 307
John Madden (Rfm) - 944
Ben Watkins (Lab) - 719
Richard Holland (Conservatives) has been elected as county councillor for Lichfield Rural North.
The turnout was 33.91%
Lichfield Rural South.
Sarah Beech (Rfm) - 1,744
Phillip Bennion (LD) - 232
Alexander Farrell (Con) - 1,825
David Thompson (Lab) - 500
Alexander Farrell (Conservative) has been elected as county councillor for Lichfield Rural South.
The turnout was 35.49%.
Lichfield Rural West
Richard Cox (Con) -1,455
David Cullen (Grn) - 184
Janet Higgins (Rfm) - 1.586
Paul Taylor (Lab Co-op) 397
Ash Walters (LD) 146
Janet Maureen Higgins (Reform UK) has been elected as county councillor for Lichfield Rural West.
The turnout was 34.63%
The overall turnout for the Staffordshire County Council Elections, Lichfield Divisions was 33.3%
South Staffordshire
Brewood
Andrew Ballance (Grn) -124
Jan Jefferies (Lab) - 374
Chris Large (Rfm) - 1,618
Mark Middleton (LD) - 168
Mark Sutton (Con) - 1,331
Chris Large (Reform) has been elected as county councillor for South Staffordshire
The turnout was 34.82%.
Cheslyn Hay Village, Featherstone and Shareshill
Thomas Baker (Rfm) -1,685
John Brindle (Lab) -409
Gary Burnet (Grn) - 114
Rob Duncan (Con) - 1,020
Amanda Young (LD) - 104
Thomas Baker (Reform) has been elected as county councillor for Cheslyn Hay Village, Featherstone and Shareshill
The turnout was 30.83%
Codsall
Stuart Bailey (LD) - 279
Kian Banks (Lab) - 250
Val Chapman (Con) - 1,317
Matt Ewart (Rfm) - 1.067
Sam Payne (Ind) - 24
Ian Sadler (Grn) -281
Val Chapman (Conservative) has been elected as county councillor for Codsall
The turnout was 31.65%
Great Wyrley and Essington
Danni Braine (Grn) -138
Andrew Calloway (LD) -118
Peter Kruskonjic (Con) - 1.068
Barbara Sigleys (Lab) -380
Michelle Woods (Rfm) - 1,679
Michelle Woods (Reform) has been elected as county councillor for Great Wyrley and Essington
The turnout was 28.79%
Kinver
Gordon Fanthom (UKIP) - 31
Hannah Harper-Wallis (LD) - 240
Lorraine Holmes (Lab) - 294
Andi Mohr (Grn) - 150
Andrew Southall (Rfm) - 1,483
Victoria Wilson (Con) - 1,804
Victoria Wilson (Conservative) has been elected as county councillor for Kinver
The turnout was 37.29%
Penkridge
Sam Harper-Wallis (LD) - 1,216
Craig Humphreyson (Rfm) - 1,438
Andrew Lenz (Lab) - 212
Roger Powell (Grn) - 99
Wendy Sutton (Con) - 859
Craig Humphreyson (Reform UK) has been elected as county councillor for Penkridge
The turnout was 33.43%
Perton
Nigel Caine (Ind) - 527
Sion Charlesworth-Jones (Con) -1,031
Adam Freeman (Lab) - 205
James Hodges (Rfm) -1,084
Robert Lickey (LD) - 100
Hilde Liesens (Grn) -131
James Hodgson (Reform UK) has been elected as county councillor for Perton
The turnout was 31.99%
Wombourne
Mike Davies (Con) - 1,303
Valerie Davis (LD) - 132
Adrian Hamlyn (Lab Co-op) - 343
Claire Mcilvenna (Grn) -213
Marie Shortland (Rfm) - 1,751
Marie Shortland (Reform UK) has been elected as county councillor for Wombourne
The turnout was 33.07
Eccleshall & Gnosall
Janet Crossley (LD) -
Stewart Moffat (Lab) -
Jeremy Pert (Con) -
Scott Spencer (Grn) -
Wayne Titley (Rfm) -
Stafford Central
Debbie Harrison (Lab Co-op) -
Mike Spight (Grn) -
Paul Startin (Con) -
Paul Williams (Rfm) -
Stafford North
Eleanor Anders (LD) -
Emma Carter (Grn) -
Chris Gilbert (Rfm) -
Allan Gray (TUSC) -
Mike Newton (Con) -
Ant Reid (Lab Co-op) -
Stafford South East
Ray Barron (Rfm) -
Alison Breakwell (Lab) -
Green Party: DOOR Victoria Door (Grn) -
Ann Edgeller (Con)
Toby Webster (LD) -
Stafford South West
Roisin Chambers (Grn) -
Conservative Party: CLARKE Ray Clarke (Con) -
Maria Moore (LD) -
Antonia Orlandi-Fantini (Rfm) -
Aaron Thurstance (Lab Co-op) -
Stafford Trent Valley
Trudie McGuiness (Lab) -
Brendan McKeown (Ind) -
Andrew Mynors (Rfm) -
Jonathan Price (Con) -
Peter Voss (LD) -
Stafford West & Rural
Leah Elton-Thompson (Lab) -
Edward Foreman (LD) -
Paul Gilbert (Rfm) -
Jack Rose (Grn) -
Mark Winnington (Con) -
Stone Rural North
Sean Bagguley (Rfm) -
Gary Lloyd (Ind) -
Ian Parry (Con) -
Sharon Reid (Lab) -
Alec Sandiford (LD) -
Stone Urban
Jill Hood (Ind) -
Polly Sutherland (Lab) -
Jordan Turnock (Rfm) -
Darren Woodward (Con) -