'Parents feel completely alone' - Shropshire group say more abused parents than ever are seeking help

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Parental Education Growth Support (PEGS), a Shrewsbury-based support service for parents who are being abused by their own children in their care, said they are seeing more people than ever reach out for support.

Compared to this time last year, founder, Michelle John said the service said has experienced a 112 per cent increase in referrals.

"We're talking about physical, emotional, financial, coercive control, sexual abuse, harrassment, stalking, digital abuse. It's all the things you would expect to hear about happening with intimate partner abuse," said Michelle.

"It's shocking and heartbreaking. We’re hearing from parents every day who never imagined they’d find themselves in this position—feeling frightened, judged, or completely alone in their own homes."

Michelle John of PEGS, a Shropshire support group helping parents who have suffered abuse by children in their care

During the first seven working days of April, the team processed 220 referrals. By the end of the month, over 400 parents had reached out for support.

"I think they're a lot of contributing factors to the rise," Michelle said. "The issue is becoming a lot more well known, locally and among professionals, and that's driving people towards us.

"We're the only organisation in the UK that focuses on this from the parent's perspective."

Michelle founded PEGS in 2020 after her own experience with child to parent abuse. Growing tired of hearing about parents unable to access help, Michelle said she decided she would take matters into her own hands.

In the five years since, the organisation has helped around 10,000 parents and caregivers from around the UK with more than 1,000 parents in Shropshire alone.

The not-for-profit organisation relies on income from professional training and generous donations from funders to support families impacted by child-to-parent abuse.

More information on how to support the group or how to seek help is available online at: pegsupport.co.uk