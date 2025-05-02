Paramedics thought Wolverhampton woman accused of murdering husband in Newport was 'hysterical', court told

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Amy Pugh, 34, from Stafford Road, Wolverhampton, is on trial for the murder of her husband Kyle Pugh - a charge which she denies.

Mr Pugh was 30 when he died as a result of compression injuries to his neck suffered at his wife’s property on Aston Drive in Newport on March 22, 2022.

The defendant had called 999 and told the emergency services her husband had been discovered with a belt around his neck at her back door, and had tried to take his own life.

Paramedics were able to raise a pulse after they were called to the scene, but Mr Pugh died at hospital the following day.

Kyle Pugh (West Mercia Police/PA)

An examination of Mr Pugh’s injuries revealed that he had also suffered fractures to his nose and eye socket.