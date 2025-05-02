Pair reunite to explore themes in Ironbridge art exhibition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Jan Park, aged 71 and Jane Wilson, aged 74 moved in different directions post university including being working mums but were determined to keep the art theme alive.

Last year they came together to plan a joint exhibition at the Footprint Gallery in Jackfield, near Telford.

The contemporary art gallery is situated in the heart of the Ironbridge World Heritage Site and puts on exhibitions from a variety of community groups, artists and arts groups.

WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT NATIONAL WORLD TIM STURGESS 01/05/25. Former graduates of Wolverhampton University involved in new exhibition running until May 26 at the Jackfield tile museum , Telford. Pictured Jan Park.

The theme of the exhibition is 'The Line' and they have worked with four professional artists to explore the theme.

It explores not only the way in which artists use “line” in its many forms, in their work but also how the physical line of life and opportunity creates connections.

Rod Sheppard from the Footprint Gallery said the story of how the two women came together so many years later after connecting in the refectory at university was inspiring.

He said: "At that time, it wasn’t easy for women to sustain a career in the arts as it was generally regarded as an unrealistic ambition, particularly outside of a major city.

" But they persisted and maintained the interest over the years, despite other commitments such as families and jobs and came together last year to plan what will be a very intersting exhibition.

'The Line' opened at Footprint Gallery, Ironbridge on Thursday and continues through until May 26 between 10am and 4pm daily.