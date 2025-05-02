New role cut out for Severn Hospice nurse - literally - as she becomes face of fundraising raffle and lottery

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Abi White, who cares for patients at Severn Hospice, stepped up to be the model for a life-size cut-out to advertise a raffle and special £5,000 summer draw.

The cardboard cut-out will tour the charity's shops and events this summer, encouraging people to support the charity’s lottery and summer raffle.

After the cardboard cut-out was unveiled, Abi said: "When they asked me to volunteer for 'a quick photo' I had no idea what I was letting myself in for and it was quite a shock when the bubble-wrap came off. But, I’m so pleased to help in this way.

"I can only do my job because our fantastic supporters are there for us, and our weekly lottery and summer raffle are such an important source of fundraising for us. When someone buys a ticket they are directly helping me care for a patient."

Nurse at Severn Hospice, Abi White (left) with the life-size cut-out.

This year, Severn Hospice has celebrated the 30th anniversary of the launch of its lottery and special raffles. During this time, they have helped raise more than £20 million for the charity’s caring services.

Each ticket gives someone a chance of winning a £5,000 jackpot, £200 for second or £100 for third.

As well as appearing across the region, Abi's face will drop through letterboxes across the county from May 3 as Severn Hospice's summer raffle is launched.

She added: "It’s a privilege to do my job, it really is, and I’m so proud to be doing something else to help local families. I’m already being asked for my autograph on the ward, so I’m telling them they can buy a raffle ticket and I’ll consider it. Great value at only £1."

Severn Hospice has recently launched its 'Pounds for Perry' fundraising campaign for a major refurbishment of its oldest ward.

The Perry Ward at the hospice's Bicton Heath base in Shrewsbury is to undergo a £3 million makeover to bring facilities up to standard and ensure it is fit for purpose for the next 35-plus years.

£2m from the hospice's savings and trusts will be used on the project. However, to cover the difference, the hospice has launched a £1 million fundraising appeal to fund the redevelopment.

Tickets for the Severn Hospice summer raffle can be bought online, at any one of the charity’s 32 high street shops, or from its receptions in Bicton and Apley.

Visit: https://www.severnhospice.org.uk/support-us/lottery/summer-raffle-2025/