Rural Wales 'neglected': Cefin Campbell calls for later trains on Heart of Wales Line

Since December 2024, the last train service from Swansea to Llandrindod Wells has departed at 17:48, leaving many rural constituents unable to return home at night. With no alternative routes at night or adequate connections, Mr Campbell said rural communities were being let down.

Speaking in the Siambr, Mr Campbell MS said: “Swansea is Wales's second largest city—a hub for employment, education, healthcare and culture.

“Yet, for many in rural communities, this timetable fails to accommodate standard working hours, evening events, or commitments like medical appointments or family obligations.

“What steps is Transport for Wales taking to assess and improve this timetable, to create a transport system that truly connects all of Wales?”

In response to the question, Ken Skates MS, Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, said that he would ensure that Transport for Wales were aware of the concerns raised by Mr Campbell and considers running a later service.