Airport drop off fees: map shows how much your nearest major airport charges in the UK

Glasgow Airport has announced a hike in their drop-off fee.

The charge has gone up to £6 for 15 minutes. It was previously £5.50.

Gatwick Airport’s drop-off fee has also increased, with it now costing £7 for 10 minutes.

A Glasgow Airport spokesperson said: "It is important to note there are no changes to our free drop-off facility where customers can park for up to one hour. This is located in our long-stay car park, and passengers can use a free, on-demand 24-hour shuttle service to and from the terminal. The pick-up and drop-off area is intended for short visits of up to 15 minutes only. We would encourage anyone who thinks they may be longer to use the free alternative or our short-stay car park."

Gatwick Airport said: “Our forecourt drop-off charge is changing from 2 May. The minimum charge to use our designated drop-off zones will increase by £1 to £7. You can pay online, over the phone, or by setting up an AutoPay account. You can still drop off for free in the Long Stay car parks. Blue Badge holders remain exempt from the charge.”

How does Gatwick and Glasgow Airport’s increased drop-off fees compare to other UK airports, including Birmingham & East Midlands?

• Leeds Bradford Airport currently charges £7 for a 10-minute stay. Electric cars can use the Pick Up and Drop Off car park for up to 1 hour free of charge, but you must let staff know you’re driving a fully electric vehicle via the intercom.

• Bristol Airport charges £7 for a stay of up to 10 minutes.

• At the start of the year, Heathrow's Terminal Drop-Off Charge increased from £5 to £6 per visit.

• Luton’s Drop-off and Pick-up Zone costs £5 for five minutes.

• Liverpool Airport costs £6.00 for a stay of up to 10 minutes.

• Manchester Airport charges £5.00 for a five-minute stay, and £6.20 for a 10-minute stay.

• Edinburgh Airport charges £6.00 for a drop-off stay of up to 10 minutes.

• The drop-off area at Birmingham Airport is £6.00 for 15 minutes.

• At East Midlands Airport, it costs £5.00 for a drop-off stay of up to 15 minutes.

• Newcastle Airport has a £5.00 drop-off fee for stays of up to 10 minutes.

• At Belfast City Airport and Belfast International Airport, there’s a drop-off charge of £3.00 for up to 10 minutes.

• Southampton Airport charges £6 for a 20-minute drop-off stay.

• Aberdeen Airport charges £5.50 for a drop-off stay of up to 15 minutes.

• Cardiff Airport’s drop-off fee is £3.00 for 10 minutes.