Man arrested on suspicion of murder following death of 35-year-old in Shrewsbury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Mercia Police responded to a call to a property in Lambourn Drive, Shrewsbury, at 11.58pm last night (Thursday, May 1).

A man had suffered serious injuries and was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Emergency services at the scene in Shrewsbury.

Earlier today, (Friday, May 2), officers arrested a 24-year-old man on suspicion of murder.

The arrested man is currently in police custody.