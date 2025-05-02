Man arrested on suspicion of murder following death of 35-year-old in Shrewsbury
Officers have made an arrest following the death of a 35-year-old man in Shrewsbury last night.
By Geha Pandey
West Mercia Police responded to a call to a property in Lambourn Drive, Shrewsbury, at 11.58pm last night (Thursday, May 1).
A man had suffered serious injuries and was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
Earlier today, (Friday, May 2), officers arrested a 24-year-old man on suspicion of murder.
The arrested man is currently in police custody.