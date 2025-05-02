Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey serves ice cream to Shropshire residents as party aims to scoop control
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey today visited Shropshire, serving ice creams to thank voters for supporting his party.
Mr Davey was joined by North Shropshire MP, Helen Morgan in Shrewsbury as he handed out ice creams to residents, donning a woven hat.
A sign next to their ice cream station read: "Thank you for voting Liberal Democrat".
The BBC has reported that the Liberal Democrat leader said he he is feeling "confident" about the result for Shropshire Council.
Votes are currently being counted in the 74 councillor election at Shrewsbury Sports Village. The result is expected to be declared this afternoon.
Shropshire Council has been Conservative run for the last 16 years. However, parties including the Liberal Democrats are seeking to scoop control.
The BBC added that Mr Davey joked to a customer that "the ice cream is melting just like the Conservative's support".
The Lib Dem party leader was in Shrewsbury just last month where he canoed along the River Severn in a bid to drum up support ahead of the local council elections.
Mr Davey enjoyed a paddle up and down the River Severn by the Port Hill Suspension Bridge and called for action to clean up the region's waterways.
You can follow our live coverage of the local election here.