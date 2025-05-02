Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey serves ice cream to Shropshire residents as party aims to scoop control

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Mr Davey was joined by North Shropshire MP, Helen Morgan in Shrewsbury as he handed out ice creams to residents, donning a woven hat.

A sign next to their ice cream station read: "Thank you for voting Liberal Democrat".

Sir Ed Davey hands ice creams to passers-by and supporters.

The BBC has reported that the Liberal Democrat leader said he he is feeling "confident" about the result for Shropshire Council.

Votes are currently being counted in the 74 councillor election at Shrewsbury Sports Village. The result is expected to be declared this afternoon.

Sir Ed Davey hands an ice cream to a Liberal Democrat party supporter.

Shropshire Council has been Conservative run for the last 16 years. However, parties including the Liberal Democrats are seeking to scoop control.

The BBC added that Mr Davey joked to a customer that "the ice cream is melting just like the Conservative's support".

Sir Ed Davey (left) with North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan (right) and a Shropshire resident.

The Lib Dem party leader was in Shrewsbury just last month where he canoed along the River Severn in a bid to drum up support ahead of the local council elections.

Mr Davey enjoyed a paddle up and down the River Severn by the Port Hill Suspension Bridge and called for action to clean up the region's waterways.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey with North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan.

You can follow our live coverage of the local election here.