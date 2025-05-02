Landlocked Shropshire town brings the beach back for fourth year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Organised by the Oswestry Business Improvement District (BID), the Beach is to arrive in the town for the fourth time, with children and families enjoying 17 tonnes of finest sand, along with deck chairs and ice cream.

A spokesperson for Oswestry town council said: "The Beach - yes, the beach - returns to Oswestry at Festival Square during May Spring Bank Holiday weekend.

Oswestry's three day beach

"Festival Square is located in the heart of Oswestry and is turned into a huge sandpit – perfect for the little ones and the young at heart to enjoy some messy fun without the clear up!

"Grab a deckchair and your bucket and spade and enjoy some beach fun away from the sea!"

The beach comes back to the town on May 25 - 26.

Lined by deckchairs and surrounded by the sounds of waves and seagull calls.

It is is free to use between 10am and 6pm.