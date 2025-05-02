Greyfriars Bridge: Shropshire Council considers delaying repairs after criticism over summer closure bombshell

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Last week, Shropshire Council announced Greyfriars Bridge, which links the town centre to Coleham and Belle Vue, would be closed from June 2 to August 5 for refurbishment.

The news was met with “shock” from businesses in the area, the closure would mean a half-mile detour for anyone wanting to head into the town centre from Coleham.

After calls to delay the closure, Shropshire Council have said have reviewed the proposal and they are "minded to delay the repairs" until next year, apologising for their "ineffective" engagement around the closure.

A spokesperson for the council said: "Following feedback from local businesses, community representatives and the public Shropshire Council has reviewed its proposals for the repair and refurbishment of Greyfriars Bridge.

"The repairs are required to safeguard the public and to ensure the longevity of the structure, which is exhibiting severe corrosion of some key components.

"The window of opportunity for repair is also heavily constrained, not least by the Environment Agency requirements. Therefore it is only possible for work to be carried out during the summer months, which unfortunately coincides with many events in the town.

"The council acknowledges that its early engagement this time around has regrettably been ineffective and for this, we apologise."

Shropshire Council said there were "aspirational plans" to eventually upgrade the bridge as part of a local cycling and walking improvement plan but the proposals were "unfunded" and there was no current timeframe.

The spokesperson added: "In the circumstances the council is minded to delay the repairs until next summer, which will allow for more comprehensive consultation and the development of mitigation measures that will address the negative impacts of an eight-week closure.

"The suspension of work this year will require repairs to be undertaken next year, if the permanent closure of the structure is to be avoided.

"We will continue to engage and the shape discussions as the consultation develops."