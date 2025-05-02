Emergency services rush to help teenage girl in medical emergency in Church Stretton
Emergency services rushed to Church Stretton after reports of a medical emergency.
By Geha Pandey
Published
The West Midlands Ambulance Service said they received a call reporting the emergency in The Port Way, Church Stretton, at 11:10am today (Friday, May 2).
One ambulance and a paramedic attended the scene.
The Shropshire Star understands that firefighters were also present.
Upon arrival, the emergency services found one patient, a teenage girl, unwell.
Following treatment at the property, the teenager was taken to Princess Royal Hospital in Telford for further treatment.