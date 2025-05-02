Emergency services rush to help teenage girl in medical emergency in Church Stretton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The West Midlands Ambulance Service said they received a call reporting the emergency in The Port Way, Church Stretton, at 11:10am today (Friday, May 2).

One ambulance and a paramedic attended the scene.

West Midlands Ambulance Service rushed to help a teenage girl in a medical emergency in Church Stretton this morning. Photo: PA Archive/PA Images

The Shropshire Star understands that firefighters were also present.

Upon arrival, the emergency services found one patient, a teenage girl, unwell.

Following treatment at the property, the teenager was taken to Princess Royal Hospital in Telford for further treatment.