Woman battered ex-husband to death then faked his suicide, murder trial hears

Amy Pugh, 34, from Stafford Road, Wolverhampton, is on trial at Stafford Crown Court, accused of murdering her husband, Kyle Pugh, in Newport in 2022.

Pugh denies the charge.

Opening the prosecution case in her trial Julian Evans KC said Mr Pugh, who was 30, had died at hospital on March 23, 2022, after suffering neck compression injuries the evening before at his wife’s then home on Aston Drive, Newport.

The prosecution alleges the couple got involved in a fight in the kitchen before Mr Pugh suffered injuries to his neck. They say Pugh then called 999, saying she had discovered her husband outside the back door where he had hanged himself.

The court heard that the couple were separated, and had previously been in a ‘volatile’ and ‘turbulent’ relationship, described by some as ‘toxic’.

Mr Evans said that the relationship had involved physical violence that they had directed at each other.

Kyle Pugh

The court was told that Mr Pugh, who was in a new relationship, had been at his wife’s house on the evening of March 22, but had been messaging friends, his father, and his new girlfriend talking about seeing them later that evening.

But the last time anyone heard from Mr Pugh was a Facebook voice note to a friend at around 8.30pm signalling his intention to see them later.