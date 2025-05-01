Village GP surgery wants to install 24/7 automated medicine collection unit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Prescott Surgery in Prescott, near Baschurch, has applied to install a prescription medicine collection unit that would allow patients to collect prescription medicines outside of the pharmacy opening times.

According to documents, patients would notify the pharmacy if they'd like to use the 'Pharmabox 24' service, and staff would load medicine into the machine. Patients would then be able to access their medication by using a one-off PIN code.