Quaint south Shropshire town house is listed for sale - with low price

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

This property in Cleobury Mortimer town centre has been listed with Chancellors estate agents for 'offers over' £100,000.

The semi-detached, one-bedroom home features a double bedroom, a family bathroom, kitchen and living room.

The small, but stand-out quirky property is located within Cleobury Mortimer town centre.

Inside the town house in Cleobury Mortimer. Picture: Rightmove/Chancellors.

The home has been renovated, but has retained its character on the outside.

The listing says: "Chancellors are delighted to introduce this fully renovated one double-bedroom semi-detached property. Upon entering the property, you are welcomed into the open plan living room/dining room with a separate kitchen.

The town house in Cleobury Mortimer. Picture: Rightmove/Chancellors.

"The first includes the master bedroom with en-suite bathroom and built in wardrobe. The property has been fully refurbished including new white goods, plumbing, electrics and flooring."

Further information can be found on Rightmove.