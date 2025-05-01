Powys holiday park opens new attraction offering 'dark sky' experiences

Rockbridge Country Holiday Park based just outside Presteigne will be offering an experience to visitors called 'The Retreat'.

The town and surrounding community became the first in Wales to be designated an International Dark Sky Community by Dark Sky International last year.

The launch of 'The Retreat' officially took place recently, with Brecon and Radnorshire Senedd Member James Evans praising Discover Parks owners, Glenn and Hannah Jones for investing in the community.

Mr Evans cited astro tourism as huge for Wales, especially during what is a challenging time for the industry overall.

Leigh Harling-Bowen, representing Presteigne Town Council and Dark Skies Community said: "This inward investment in Wales' first dark sky community won't just be a positive for the park and the surrounding areas but it also brings huge benefits to nocturnal wildlife."

Mr Harling-Bowen said previously: "The Presteigne and Norton community has worked tenaciously over the last six years to highlight the benefits of becoming a dark sky community.

'The Retreat' at Rockbridge will now be able to offer visitors the opportunity to see unparalleled views of the dark, clear, unpolluted skies of Mid Wales.”