Police investigate after breeding swans found dead near Newport canal

Graham Donaldson, Rural and Business Crime Officer at West Mercia Police said there were signs if injuries to the swan's neck, which were found near Newport Canal, but officers cannot yet say how the two birds, which were a breeding pair, had died.

But he said their deaths were "suspicious".

He said: "We are currently investigating the suspicious death of the two breeding swans that have nested on the Newport Canal, opposite the swimming pool car park.

"The swans were discovered this morning near the nest with clear visible injuries to their necks, at this stage we are unable to ascertain the cause of death and are currently making enquiries in the immediate area.

"The swans were last seen near the nest at approximately 8pm on Wednesday, April 30."

He added that 11 eggs were recovered and sent to a rescue centre and were undergoing incubation.

He appealed for information. If anybody saw anything or saw anyone acting suspiciously, or have any knowledge of this incident, they are urged to email: graham.donaldson@westmercia.police.uk