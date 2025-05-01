Mid Wales fire service joined convoy to deliver firefighting equipment to Ukrainian firefighters

The convoy on the move

Wales' firefighters proud to help their Ukranian colleagues

Coordinated by FIRE AID and partners, and supported by His Majesty’s Government, the convoy departed the UK in early April 2025 and was the largest ever convoy of UK Fire and Rescue Services.

Travelling through France, Germany and Poland, the convoy delivered over 30 FRS vehicles, carrying more than 15,000 items of equipment donated by various FRSs across the UK. The convoy added to the 119 vehicle and over 200,000 pieces of equipment that have already been donated since the invasion in Ukraine began in 2022. Each participating FRS accounted for their own local needs and prioritised the safety of their communities before donating any surplus equipment.

Taking part in the convoy on behalf of MAWWFRS was Watch Manager Rob Kershaw, who said: “It has been a privilege to form part of this convoy and to represent FIRE AID and MAWWFRS.

During the convoy, we have received invaluable support and assistance from the FRSs and Police Forces of each country we have travelled through. They have assisted us in coordinating and escorting the convoy, as well as hosting us for our overnight stays.”

Speaking on MAWWFRS participating in the convoy to Ukraine, Chief Fire Officer Roger Thomas KFSM said: “MAWWFRS is proud to form part of this latest convoy to Ukraine and to support the donation and delivery of vital firefighting equipment to our Ukrainian colleagues.

The events in Ukraine have resonated across the FRS community and this convoy highlights the ongoing commitment of the UK’s FRSs to supporting the country’s Firefighters.”

The donated resources will provide valuable support to Ukrainian Firefighters, who continue to operate in the war zone, to save lives and protect property and not to engage in combat, which is often done at great personal risk. Since the start of the war, 100 Firefighters have been killed and 431 have been injured, meanwhile 411 Fire Stations and 1,700 fire vehicles have been destroyed.