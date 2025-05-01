Meurig James FRAgS announced as new Chair of The Council for Awards of Royal Agricultural Societies

Meurig succeeds Mr Nick Green FRAgS, Operations Director at Lye Cross Farm, Redhill, Bristol, who steps down after a highly respected and impactful term as Chair.

Meurig will serve a two-year term leading the prestigious UK-wide organisation, which recognises individuals who have made outstanding contributions to agricultural and rural progress.

A native of Whitland, Meurig James began his career on the family dairy farm at Pengawse Farm before moving into cattle breeding and genetics.

In 1993, he joined the British Holstein Society, where he rose to become Head of Breed Development for Holstein UK. In this role, he oversees the classification of over 140,000 cattle annually and also leads the National Bovine Data Centre.

Meurig has played a pivotal role in expanding breed classification services to include 14 dairy and beef breeds and in introducing new traits and composites to support modern breeding priorities.

His work has contributed significantly to improving herd health, productivity, and data-driven breeding decisions for farmers across the UK.

A well-known figure at agricultural shows and events, Meurig has represented the UK internationally, including at workshops in Europe, and through study tours in Argentina and North America.

He has also held senior roles within the Young Farmers movement in Wales, the South Wales Holstein Club and is currently Chair of the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society’s Livestock Committee and Assistant Honorary Director for Cattle at the Royal Welsh Show.

“It is an incredible honour to be elected Chair of CARAS UK” said Meurig.

“CARAS plays a vital role in celebrating the people who help drive our industry forward, and I look forward to championing their achievements across all four nations of the UK.”