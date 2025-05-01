Telford man denies falsely imprisoning and beating woman to stop her pressing charges

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

David Russell, 21, appeared before Wolverhampton Crown Court yesterday (Wednesday) charged with four offences concerning the same woman over three days in March.

Russell, of King Street, Dawley, pleaded not guilty to intimidating a witness on March 30 this year. He is accused of threatening the victim to drop the charges and continually harassing her, intending to intimidate and cause the course of justice to be obstructed, perverted or interfered with.

Russell also pleaded not guilty to assaulting the woman on the same day in Wolverhampton and a similar charge of assaulting the same woman in Wolverhampton by beating on the same day.