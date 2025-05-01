Telford man denies falsely imprisoning and beating woman to stop her pressing charges
A Telford man who allegedly falsely imprisoned a woman and then beat her days later in a bid to get her to withdraw charges is set to go on trial.
David Russell, 21, appeared before Wolverhampton Crown Court yesterday (Wednesday) charged with four offences concerning the same woman over three days in March.
Russell, of King Street, Dawley, pleaded not guilty to intimidating a witness on March 30 this year. He is accused of threatening the victim to drop the charges and continually harassing her, intending to intimidate and cause the course of justice to be obstructed, perverted or interfered with.
Russell also pleaded not guilty to assaulting the woman on the same day in Wolverhampton and a similar charge of assaulting the same woman in Wolverhampton by beating on the same day.