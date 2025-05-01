Man, 22, spared jail after performing sex act in front of horrified 78-year-woman in Ellesmere

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Lewis Lloyd, of Berwun View, had said he was "too drunk" to remember the incident in July 10, 2023.

Shrewsbury Crown Court heard how Lloyd's victim was out walking her dog on the day in question when she was confronted by Lloyd.

Judge Laura Hobson heard after exposing himself, Lloyd began masturbating in front of the pensioner.