Labour Policies are Pushing Small Businesses in Powys to the Wall

Speaking in the Senedd, James pointed to a series of burdens affecting small firms, including the increase in National Insurance contributions to 15%, changes to earnings thresholds, Wales having the UK’s highest business rates, and the Welsh Government’s proposed tourism tax.

He warned that these combined pressures risk driving businesses into closure and costing jobs across Mid Wales and beyond.

In response, the First Minister Eluned Morgan MS insisted the Welsh Government is pro-business and pointed to £335 million of support being made available and warned that US tariffs pose a serious risk to Welsh exporters, but James says this is a distraction from the growing domestic burden placed on businesses by Labour itself.

Mr Evans MS said: “Many small businesses in my constituency feel under attack, and they’re telling me they don’t feel supported by the Welsh Government.

“These Labour-driven policies, both in Cardiff and Westminster, risk pushing small businesses to the wall, resulting in closures and job losses for many people across the country.

“The proposed visitor levy by this Government only adds to that pressure. Welsh Labour cannot claim to be pro-business while piling on costs through the highest business rates in the UK and a damaging new tourism tax and trade recycling costs. Add in rising National Insurance and falling thresholds from UK Labour, and it’s no wonder firms are at breaking point.

“I’ve been inundated with concerns from local people during the recess. The Welsh Government must do more to stand up to the UK Government and stand up for Welsh businesses before it’s too late.

“The First Minister says £335 million has been given in support, but the reality on the ground is that small businesses are being squeezed from all sides. “Talking about US tariffs is a distraction when the real pressure is coming from policies made in Cardiff and Westminster by the Labour Party.”