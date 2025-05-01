A top international marmalade judge has praised Kington residents – saying they are great marmalade makers after the second annual competition

Kington Marmalade Competition organisers were delighted with the quality of entries received at the weekend event.

40 fruity jars were judged by one of the world’s top international marmalade judges Jane Maggs during the competition held at The Barn in the Oxford Arms, Kington.

A variety of mouth-watering flavours were entered and visitors also enjoyed tasting some unusual and interesting international marmalades including one made with sweet potato.

The categories this year included 100% Seville marmalade and marmalade made using other citrus.

The winner of the Seville marmalade was Elizabeth Gordon Pugh from Brilley with Richard Hutchings in second place.

In the mixed citrus marmalade Wayne Summers won the first prize with Sarah Lee in second place.

Judge Jane Maggs who was recently named by The Times as “one of the world’s top international marmalade judges”, praised all the local entrants.

“You should congratulate yourself Kington residents and those from round about, you are great makers of marmalade. There have been some absolutely splendid ones, with great flavours and aromas.

“It’s been a pleasure judging them,” Jane said.

She joked that this year no-one had used a pickle jar for their marmalade although many had used honey jars. She warned marmalade makers about checking the age and condition of the lids on the jars as it can affect the quality of the marmalade.

Jane also spoke about the importance of conserving and preserving citrus fruits for marmalade making. She said in Taiwan a new type of citrus had been found in a forest and there are only six trees, but some marmalade makers there are preserving the seeds of the fruit to grow new trees in the forest. So she said marmalade is helping on conservation too.

A small pot of the Japanese Gold winner marmalade with pomelo, bergamot, lemon and gin was auctioned off at the competition and sold for £25 thanks to John Masterton, with the money going to Macmillan Cancer Research.

Pam Peek from Kington Chamber of Trade thanked Jane for judging the competition and said she had been judging in Cumbria recently and was now off to Japan and is a super person.

She said there were 40 great entries and she thanked everyone for their support.

Chamber of Trade Chairman Emma Hancocks thanked Pam Peek and Gareth Clarke of organising the event, Jane the judge, the Oxford for holding the event there and gave special thanks to Wayne Summers for helping with posters and printing work and Karen and Andy Compton of the Mid Wales Journal for giving press coverage to the event.

Vice Chairman of the Chamber of Trade Gareth Clark said about £200 will be donated to Macmillan Cancer Research following the event.

Judge Jane Maggs with Gareth Clark and Pam Peek of Kington Chamber of Trade enjoying the second marmalade competition. Image by Andy Compton

Some of the 40 entries submitted this year

Judge Jane Maggs auctioning off the pot of the Japanese Gold winner marmalade, which made £25 for Macmillan Cancer Research

Judging underway with Jane and Pam Peek checking through every delicious entry. Image by Andy Compton