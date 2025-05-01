Gareth Raw Rees travel scholarship to celebrate 40 years of encouraging young farmers to travel the world

The Gareth Raw Rees Memorial Scholarship was launched 40 years ago in memory of the late Gareth Raw Rees MBE from Ceredigion, whose considerable energies had always been directed towards promoting the interests of young people in farming and in the countryside. He was a firm believer in the benefits of travelling towards the fulfilment of a broader and more rewarding education.

Supported by the NFU Mutual Charitable Trust, last year, the committee made over £3,000 available for applicants considering travelling within the UK, Europe or further afield.

Past winners of the award have travelled to New Zealand, Australia, America, the Orkney Islands, Georgia, the Isle of Man and many other destinations. A similar amount will be available again this year.

If you are under 30 years old, reside in Wales, and would like some financial assistance with your travels, even if you have already received support from another scholarship or fund, then this could be the perfect opportunity for you.

NFU Cymru Policy Adviser, Lowri Price said: “Learning about agriculture abroad can be one of the most beneficial experiences for young farmers starting out in their agricultural career. We have awarded scholarships to some incredible young farmers over the past 40 years and their experiences abroad have been extremely beneficial to their own farming practices back here in Wales. I urge anyone looking to travel abroad to submit an application this year as you could very well be successful.”

The Scholarship is managed by the Raw Rees family, NFU Cymru, NFU Mutual, Wales YFC, the Institute of Biological, Environmental and Rural Sciences (IBERS) at Aberystwyth University and the Future Farmers of Wales.

Trevor Lloyd, Chairman of NFU Mutual’s Advisory Board for Wales said: “The Gareth Raw Rees Scholarship has been offering fantastic opportunities for young people to travel and learn about farming methods in other parts of the world for the past 40 years.

“In today’s fast changing agricultural industry, it’s vital that our young farmers gain a wider perspective to help them farm successfully, which is why NFU Mutual is a strong supporter of the scholarship scheme. Over the past 40 years we’ve received some exceptional applications from some very capable and enterprising young people and have been able to support their efforts in visiting and learning about a variety of agricultural techniques employed across the globe. We very much look forward to receiving some equally impressive applications once again in 2025.”

The closing date for applications is Friday, June 13 2024 with interviews taking place on Thursday, July 3. The winners will be announced on the Tuesday, July 22 at this year’s Royal Welsh Show.

For an application form, please visit the NFU Cymru Website or contact Lowri Price by emailing nfu.cymru@nfu.org.uk or telephone 01982 554200.