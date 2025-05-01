Firefighters rush to car blaze on road near Church Stretton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 12.01am reporting a car fire on Mount View.

One fire crew from Church Stretton Fire Station rushed to the scene.

Reports from the fire service said the incident involved one car that was on fire.

Firefighters used one hose reel jet while wearing breathing apparatus, a thermal imaging camera and 'environment grabpack' to extinguish the fire and make the scene safe.

The fire was under control by 12.31am.