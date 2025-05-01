Firefighters rush to car blaze on road near Church Stretton
Firefighters were called to a road on the outskirts of Church Stretton in the early hours of this morning after a car went up in flames.
By Luke Powell
Published
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 12.01am reporting a car fire on Mount View.
One fire crew from Church Stretton Fire Station rushed to the scene.
Reports from the fire service said the incident involved one car that was on fire.
Firefighters used one hose reel jet while wearing breathing apparatus, a thermal imaging camera and 'environment grabpack' to extinguish the fire and make the scene safe.
The fire was under control by 12.31am.